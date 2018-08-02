West Muskingum Feeds monthly produce giveaway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The West Muskingum Feeds project will hold its monthly produce giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway this month will take place at the West Muskingum administration building with registration beginning at 9 A.M. West Muskingum Feeds Site Director Conrad Wilkins said all that is needed to register is a photo ID and that they will start serving people around 10.

“We’ll get them food provided by the Mid-Ohio Food Bank,” said Wilkins. “There will be fresh produce and usually they provide pastry and bread and some other items.”

Wilkins said on average they have about 25 volunteers who help serve 175 families. He said this month though they will be joined by some special helpers.

“Part of their program at Columbia Gas is for their employees to go out and be involved in the community and we’ll have several Columbia gas employees here as volunteers to help with whatever we need Saturday,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins said Columbia Gas will also be provided reusable grocery bags to everyone on Saturday. He also wants to note that the produce giveaway for September will take place on the 8th, due to the holiday weekend at the beginning of the month.