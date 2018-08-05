Westview Festival returns

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An ever-popular festival made a return Sunday evening.

The Park Society revived the Westview Festival at the site of the former elementary school. This time the money raised will be going toward turning the site into a park for the community.

“We were approached by some private citizens in the community who wanted us to preserve this as a public park,” said Executive Director of the Muskingum Valley Park District Russell Edgington. “So we’ve raised funds to acquire the land and now we’re raising funds for the actual construction on the park.”

Edgington said the festival included fun games for kids to play, along with a pirate-themed bounce house, and a chance to dunk the former Westview principal.

“The former principal of Westview is in the dunk tank, so I think all of the kids who used to get detention or something are here as adults throwing the ball trying to sink him,” said Edgington. “And of course, we’ve got the bounce house for the little kids and they’re just having a blast.”

Edgington said construction on the park will begin later this fall and that the construction on the park structures will begin next spring.