White Sox manager Renteria returns to dugout

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has returned to the dugout.

Renteria missed four games after experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota, but doctors cleared him to return for Friday night’s game at Detroit, and he was in the dugout while the White Sox were batting in the top of the first inning.

Bench coach Joe McEwing had been managing the White Sox in his place.

Renteria had been having medical tests, but the team said those are now finished. Chicago went 2-2 in the four games under McEwing.

