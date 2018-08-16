Wine and cheese tour fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Spend the day traveling around Amish Country to help a local food bank

The South Zanesville Food Pantry is hosting a wine and cheese tour on October 13th that will visit three different wineries around Ohio. Fundraising Coordinator Conrad Wilkins said they continue to serve an increasing number of people and that this trip will help to provide much-needed income for the food pantry.

“We need to do some fundraising to offset that expense, and we try and have a little bit of fun with what we do and some community awareness when we do it so…that’s the idea,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins said that travel from Zanesville to the different wineries throughout the day will be provided by a Brewster Travel Bus. He said it will be a full day of great wine tasting, cheese sampling, and will end with dinner.

“We’re going to spend the day riding in luxury, we’re going to go enjoy some hopefully Autumn colors, some excellent Ohio made wine and cheese and at the end of the day we’ll have a choice of dinners at the Yellow Butterfly,” said Wilkins.

The tickers are $100 a person but that they include all the wine tastings and cheese sampling, along with lunch, dinner, and travel. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Conrad Wilkins at (740) 819-6159.