World’s largest buckeye weigh-in at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Ohio State Fair parade on Thursday, August 4th will feature the world’s largest buckeye which is estimated to weigh around 350 pounds. After the parade there will be a ceremonial weigh-in of the huge buckeye.

The giant buckeye was made by Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes which is located in Perrysburg, Ohio and contains 75 pounds of peanut butter, 75 pounds of margarine, 30 pounds of chocolate and 150 pounds of powdered sugar. The giant buckeye can be found on display just south of 17th Ave. under the purple and yellow tent at the Bulk Candy Store.

From start to finish, the record-setting candy took 4.5 hours to complete and was made in eleven different batches. Throughout the process, each batch was weighed out to 28 pounds and then molded together. To top it off, bakers coated the buckeye in more than 30 pounds of chocolate.

“People like seeing big,” said Brian Shenkman, owner of Bulk Candy Store. “They enjoy seeing items that they like to eat even bigger and better.”

The inspiration for the masterpiece came to Shenkman while he was in the middle of the an interview for the Ohio State Fair Podcast, “A Fair to Remember.” After reflecting on the other record-setting peanut butter cup and other candies the Bulk Candy Store has displayed in the past, he couldn’t think of anything more perfect than a buckeye for the buckeye state.

The world’s largest buckeye will not be served to fairgoers but Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes will be handing out free buckeyes following the parade. Fairgoers can also find Marsha’s buckeyes at the Bulk Candy Store throughout the duration of the Fair along with deep-fried buckeyes and many more fried treats. Don’t miss out on these Ohio State Fair delicacies.

For a complete schedule of events at the fair, visit: http://www.ohiostatefair.com/osf/downloadbooks/marketing/2018/aug2.pdf.

Pictures courtesy of Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes’ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marshasbuckeyes/