Y-Bridge Arts Festival kicks off

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 10th Annual Y-Bridge Arts Festival kicked off Friday afternoon.

Artists and food trucks lined the paths of Zane’s Landing park for the Y-Bridge Arts Festival. Director Bob Grayson said that so far the event is off to a great start.

“I am just overwhelmed by the quality of art that’s here today,” said Grayson. “We have wonderful food, we have wonderful musicians…So it’s everything and more than I expected.”

Grayson hopes that everyone can stop by and enjoy the food, art, and music. He said there is truly something at the festival for everyone.

“My hope is that anyone and everyone is so welcome to be here,” said Grayson. “Please come down, there’s a lot of things you can enjoy.”

The Y-Bridge Arts Festival runs until dark this evening and will open again on Saturday at 11 A.M.