Zanesville City Half Marathon is a month away

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The first annual Zanesville City Half Marathon is taking place next month.

The Muskingum County Community Foundation is holding their first half marathon, 5K, and 1 mile run on September 15th. The race will begin and end at Zane’s Landing Park. Race Director, Hanna Luburgh-Agin, said marathons are a good way to give back to the community while bringing everyone together.

“Marathons bring people together all over the country, so we just decided why not Zanesville and why not just try to just add a race to our city and, of course, allow the opportunity for people to come and run and just enjoy and give back to the community towards a good cause,” said Luburgh-Agin.

All of the proceeds raised will go to MCCF Wellness and Recreation projects. They would like to give back to local organizations who are already addressing their main focuses of childhood obesity, parks and recreations and substance abuse.

Luburgh-Agin said, “this week we’ll cross 300 registrants, so we’re super excited for the first year to have 300 and counting and we just hope this continues and, of course, becomes a popular event in our community.”

Luburgh said they would like to thank the community for putting so much effort into making the race happen. They wouldn’t be able to do it without the help from their sponsors. Registration is now open and prices will increase after August 15th. To sign up, you can visit their Facebook page.