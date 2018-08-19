Zanesville Concert Association’s 80th Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Concert Association is gearing up for their 80th season.

A kickoff for the board members and volunteers of the Concert Association was held Sunday evening. They are getting ready to sell memberships for new season and Jim McLaughlin said they have a great season planned. He said that he is looking forward to the first concert, performed by Ethan Bortnick.

“The very first concert because we will also, our foundation will do a concert for all the fourth graders in the area with Ethan the very next day,” said McLaughlin.

He said they will also have performances by The Four Freshmen, the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra and Tango from Heaven. President Christine Shaw said they are excited to have reached 80 years and that while she is somewhat new to the association, she knows many people have been attending the concerts for years.

“We’ve had folks writing that they’ve attended since they were small children and it’s just amazing to me. I’m anxious to meet them in person and hear their stories,” said Shaw.

Shaw said this year they will also be having concerts in Mount Vernon that are covered by the Zanesville Concert Association membership. All Zanesville concerts will be held at Secrest Auditorium. For more information, or to purchase a membership you can visit their website.