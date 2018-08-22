ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We’re introducing you to a Zanesville Farmers Market vendor who’s been attending for almost 37 years now.

Karen Young makes handmade rugs and pot holders and sells brown eggs, cheese and different flavors of beef jerky. She said her favorite part of coming out is meeting the different people and getting to know her customers.

“And I’ve had some customers I’ve had for years, so it’s just nice to get to know the people and in the winter time when we’re not doing this, I really miss the people because that’s the best part of it, is the people,” said Young.

Long-time family friend, Troy Wylie, said he loves supporting Young. He said her rugs stand out from any others he’s seen because you can truly tell they’re handmade and a lot of effort goes into making them.

“Well you can always tell if something’s homemade because look at the quality of it – that’s what you want to look at when you go to Farmers Markets,” Wylie said.

The Farmers Market will only be here for a couple more months, so make sure you visit the vendors before October.