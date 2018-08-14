Zanesville Fire Department inspects fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Making sure all of the vendors and food booths are safe is a top priority for the Zanesville Fire Department at fair this week.

Before fair started filling up last week, Interim Chief Doug Hobson completed a full inspection of the fairgrounds to make sure everything is safe and up to date for the food booths to set up. Chief Hobson said fire safety is their number one focus.

“We do have a big part in this,” explained Chief Hobson. “We work very closely with Sheriff Matt Lutz and his staff and keeping everybody here at the Muskingum County Fair safe.”

Once everyone was set up and the barns were full, Chief Hobson and his men completed another inspection to make sure all of the ‘no smoking’ signs and fire extinguishers were hung up in the barns and that the vendors were following their safety rules.

“And I’m proud to say, you know, with a little bit of education and we got through all the food booths,” said Chief Hobson. “We didn’t have any life safety issues, so everybody was able to remain open, no fines were given and they’re going about their daily business – making their money and keeping everybody happy and hopefully keeping their bellies full with the delicious food that’s here.”

Chief Hobson said the Zanesville Fire Department will be working all week at fair in case an emergency were to happen.