Zanesville man faces five felony charges

NEWARK, Ohio – A Zanesville man who fled the scene of a fatal two-car accident on July 31 now faces five felony charges.

29-year-old Derek Z. Weaver was indicted on Wednesday in the Licking County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Weaver was found living in a tent on August 18th, nearly three weeks after the crash that happened on SR 40 near Brownsville. Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Weaver was located behind a home in Perry County in a wooded area with his girlfriend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on July 31, Weaver was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40. Another vehicle, a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 62-year-old Cathie L. Clippinger of Mount Perry was traveling westbound on U.S. 40. Weaver went left of center and struck Clippinger. Weaver then fled the scene on foot. Clippinger was transported to Genesis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Weaver has been indicted on the following charges:

aggravated vehicular homicide – vehicular manslaughter (a second-degree felony), stopping after accident on public roads or highways (a second-degree felony), tampering with evidence (a third-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs – methamphetamine (a fifth-degree felony), obstructing official business (a fifth-degree felony), and falsification (knowingly making a false statement on the day of his arrest – August 18th).

Weaver is currently being held in the Licking County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond. Weaver is scheduled to be arraigned on September 4th.