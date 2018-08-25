Zanesville Museum of Art – Free Family Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Children had the chance to do a lot of exciting art activities that correlate with going back to school.

The Zanesville Museum of Art held one of their quarterly Free Family Day and the theme was back to school. Education Coordinator, Misty Johnson, said the main reason for hosting these family days is to provide art activities for community families. They believe that everyone should have access to art education experiences.

“With that, we’re celebrating with activities that are a fun blend of the visual arts and core curriculum subjects like math, science, and language arts,” said Johnson.

Johnson said her favorite part is seeing the looks on the kids faces when they create something and just have that ‘wow’ moment and are proud of what they made. She said they get excited to experiment with materials they might not have ever used before and they’re making connections with subjects they maybe thought they weren’t that good at.

“Experiences like this actually make learning fun, so it shows students that some of their favorite, and maybe not so favorite subjects, can be really creative and really engaging and the individual arts seamlessly integrate with those subjects and can create really memorable and enriching learning experiences,” said Johnson.

The next Free Family Day will be in December. For a full list of their activities, you can visit zanesvilleart.org.