Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department reminds parents about vaccinations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As summer is coming to a close and kids are getting ready to head back to school, it’s a good idea to remember the importance of vaccinations.

The 2017 and 2018 flu season was very severe. There were record rates of hospitalizations and 176 children deaths nationwide, where 80% of those children were unimmunized. Dr. Jack Butterfield from the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department said this is the time to remember these things are due.

“So it is of major importance,” explained Dr. Butterfield. In addition to the flu vaccine, we have three other vaccines that teens and preteens should be considering getting – Tdap, HPV, Meningococcal.”

Dr. Butterfield strongly encourages parents to get in touch with their healthcare provider to see if their children are up to date and get their vaccinations scheduled. The Health Department also provides these services. He said vaccines have been shown to be safe and the likelihood of an unfortunate outcome from one of these infectious diseases greatly over weighs the risk for getting the vaccine.

“So there is literally no significant reason, other than an allergy to the vaccine components themselves, to prevent parents from getting their children immunized,” said Dr. Butterfield.

Dr. Butterfield wants to remind patients that it is normal to get mild side effects, such as a sore arm, redness at the sight of injection or mild body aches after getting a vaccination, but these are signs that the vaccine is doing its job.