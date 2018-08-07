ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you’re familiar with the TV show, Survivor, then this might interest you.

The Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts are hosting the first Zanesville Survivor Challenge this Friday. Ten local companies will be competing each other in a race against the clock just like the show. The teams will consist of four to six players participating in events like archery, fire building, and climbing up a 25 foot tower. Executive Director, Ed Mulholland, said this is a fun way to get the community involved and doing what the scouts do all the time.

Mulholland said all of the proceeds will go to the Cub Scouts, “it is a fundraiser to help support scouts going to camp and we wanted to do something that would also involve scout skills to some degree.”

Mulholland said there will be food, music and a few side games the public can compete in like backyard bass fishing and sporting arrows. The local army recruiters will also be bringing an 18 wheel stem center that people can go through for free. He hopes this can turn into an annual event.

“We plan to add more teams,” Mulholland said. “This will be the first time through. We’re going to learn how fast it goes and be able to add more teams next year.”

Mulholland said there are awards for the participants, but there’s a traveling trophy for the winning team that they hope to display at a public place where they can add the winning recipients names to as the years go on. He invites the community to watch the fun events. The Zanesville Survivor Challenge kicks off at 2 p.m. on August 10th at the Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts property.