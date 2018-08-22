Zanesville VA Clinic Temporarily Closed

The Zanesville VA Clinic has been temporarily closed. Public Affairs Officer Carl Higginbotham says there was a break in the hot water heater and it caused flooding of the facility at 2800 Maple Avenue. Restoration work has already begun. All Zanesville VA patients who have appointments or need primary care and lab services such as eye clinic or behavioral health are being referred to the Daniel Kinnard VA Clinics in Newark or the Charles Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Columbus. Anyone with questions can call the VA Contact Center at 614-257-5200.