ZHS goes back to school

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville High School welcomed back their students.

Wednesday was the start of a new school year for the high schoolers and Principal Laura Tompkins said she is excited for the new year along with the new programs they’ve added at the school.

“We are adding some new things here this year, we are adding JROTC, which we are very very excited about,” said Tompkins. “We have three new project Lead-the-Way classes; aerospace design, biomedical sciences, and computer sciences, so we’re very excited about those.”

Tompkins said the best tip she can give to students and parents alike for having a great school year is to get involved. She encourages students to find clubs and sports they enjoy and said she hopes parents will build a relationship with the school.

“We’re all about relationships here at Zanesville High School,” said Tompkins. “So if they have questions or concerns about their children we would like them to call sooner rather than later.”

Tompkins said they are hoping to have a smooth year and she wants to invite everyone to attend their first home football game on August 31st.