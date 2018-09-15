15th annual RibFest brings together food, music and community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The smell of barbecue and the sounds of saxophones filled the Muskingum County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Put on by the Minority Business Resource Network, the 15th annual Solid Gold RibFest was a hit. People from all over town came to sink their teeth into comfort food and listen to live music. President and CEO of the M.B.R.N, Ernest Bynum, said the event has been around for so long because there’s no cost to have a great time.

“It’s free. Free to get in, free music, free bargain, free everything. And it gets people jazzed to come together and fraternize from all different parts of the county,” Bynum said.

All of the money raised from the beer sales will go toward scholarships for high-schoolers in the community. Bynum said the RibFest is a great family event and the music is his favorite part because it gets you jumping and give entertainment and excitement which is what they’re trying to provide.

“It’s our reason for being here. We’re not dancing around but we’re happy and we’re excited when we see all these people,” Bynum said.

Bynum said that as soon as the last band hits their last note, they’ll start the planning for next year and they can’t wait.