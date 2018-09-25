The 25th Annual Antique and Classic Auto Show

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – The Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted their twenty fifth annual antique and classic auto, truck, bike and tractor show on Sunday.

There were two hundred and seventeen vehicles in the show this year and about one hundred awards given out.

Steve Farus, Assistant Fire Chief, talked about his favorite part of the event and said, “It’s bringing the community together and seeing how the community supports us. We can give back a little bit and the money that is used goes to improve our equipment, goes to upkeep and the maintenance and heaven forbid we have to use it on one of them but at least they know we have the top of the line equipment.”

At the end of the award ceremony the Wayne Township Firemen surprised their very own Fire Chief, Donald Alexander, with his very own award. He also had a few cars in the show so this event is something he enjoys being involved in.

“That’s pretty special too because you don’t normally expect to get much recognition yourself for anything we do here and almost all of the firemen that were not working today were here today and we’re still short staffed with this many cars but you do the best you can,” Alexander said.

If you have any interest in attending the twenty sixth annual show, Farus says you can contact them by calling the Wayne Township Fire Department at (740)674-4444.