ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas may still be a few months away but one organization is getting a jump start on helping families in need.

The Fire Pit Charity Club will be holding their Angel Tree Run this Saturday starting at The Barn. Public Relations person Marty Bintz-Allen said the Angel Tree is something she is passionate about and they want to help as many kids as they can.

“And it’s just to raise money to take kids off the Angel Tree,” said Bintz-Allen. “It’s a real passion for me, I was a single mom and there’s a lot of years when I was a single mom that if it wouldn’t have been for the Angel Tree my kids wouldn’t have had Christmas.”

Bintz-Allen said last year they were able to take 25 kids off the tree but are hoping to double that number for this Christmas. She said everyone is welcome to attend and the event is not just for motorcycles.

“I mean you can bring your cars, everyone’s welcome,” said Bintz-Allen “It doesn’t just have to be a motorcycle. Just come and help raise money for the kids in our counties.”

Bintz-Allen said the first rider will be out at 11 a.m. and the last rider back by 5 p.m. She said it is $10 a person and that they will also be doing a 50/50 and raffles throughout the evening.