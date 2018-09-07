Another court rejects Ohio policeman’s bid for new trial

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A state appeals court has issued another setback to a former Ohio police officer who’s seeking a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.

The court in Akron upheld a trial court decision that denied a new trial for former Akron officer Douglas Prade.

The 72-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of his ex-wife.

The Ohio Supreme Court last year upheld a court decision overturning a judge’s ruling that exonerated Prade and led to his release from prison.

A judge exonerated him in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Margo Prade’s lab coat wasn’t his.

Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the judge’s ruling.