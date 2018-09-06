AP source: Haslem, Heat agree on 1-year deal for 16th season

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Miami Heat and Udonis Haslem have agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Haslem is one of the team’s captains, and he and Dwyane Wade are the only two players to appear on all three of Miami’s NBA champion teams. Haslem becomes the 19th player under contract going into training camp, one shy of the preseason maximum — and the Heat are waiting to see if Wade will take that last available spot.

This will be Haslem’s 16th season with the Heat. He appeared in 14 games last season, all of the bench.

