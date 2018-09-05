At A G%)

by Associated Press on September 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Toledo 10, Durham 3

Thursday, Sept. 6: Durham at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7: Toledo at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 8: Toledo at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 9: Toledo at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1, Lehigh Valley 0

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m

x-Saturday, Sept. 8: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m

x-Sunday, Sept. 9: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m

Championship
(Best-of-5)

Tuesday, Sep. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Sep. 12: TBD

Friday, Sep. 14: TBD

x-Saturday, Sep. 15: TBD

x-Sunday, Sep. 1

