Auditions for Once Upon a Christmas VI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Calling all actors, singers, and dancers.

Auditions for the 6th annual Once Upon a Christmas show will be held at the end of September. Producer and Director Shelly Burley said they are looking for singers, dancers, and actors to help tell this year’s story. She said its a great opportunity to touch lives.

“But when you can connect with your audience and bring them into your world and then use your music to minister to them and touch their hearts is really what I wanted to accomplish,” said Burley.

Burley said that proceeds from the show are donated each year to Christ’s Table. Executive Director Keely Warden said they always appreciate the money but that the show is so much more.

“Money is important, it’s what stocks our shelf, but it’s the hope that comes out of this show that’s the true proceeds,” said Warden.

Auditions will be held September 24th and 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Secrest Auditorium. Burly said they are also looking for local businesses to sponsor the show. For more information, you can check out Once Upon a Christmas VI on Facebook.