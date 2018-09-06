Blues’ Tarasenko hopes to be ready for camp after surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko hopes to be on the ice for the start of training camp next, week five months after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder.

Tarasenko says he spent most of his summer rehabbing and is close to being cleared to play. He resumed skating at informal workouts in St. Louis on Monday and reported his shooting getting back to normal.

The 26-year-old Russian separated his shoulder on a collision with Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog in each team’s regular-season finale April 7. He had surgery April 11, with general manager Doug Armstrong saying he expected a four-to-six-month timeframe for Tarasenko’s recovery.

Tarasenko led the Blues with 33 goals and was second on the team with 66 points last season. St. Louis missed the playoffs by one point.

