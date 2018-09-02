Browns release DL Nassib, Meder claim 5 players off waivers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Defensive linemen Carl Nassib and Jamie Meder were among five players released as the Browns continue their massive roster overhaul.

A 2016 third-round pick, Nassib had a memorable appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knock” this summer when he offered financial advice to teammates with some colorful language. He started 12 games and recorded three sacks for Cleveland last season.

Meder blocked a field goal late in the 2016 season against San Diego to secure the Browns’ only win in the past two years under coach Hue Jackson.

The team also waived offensive lineman Austin Reiter, linebacker Jermaine Grace and defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon.

As expected, general manager John Dorsey was active on the waiver wire, claiming five players: defensive linemen Carl Davis (Baltimore) and Ifeadi Odenigbo (Minnesota), offensive lineman Aaron Neary (Los Angeles Rams) , defensive back Tavierre Thomas (Arizona) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (Buffalo).

Dorsey said he has turned the roster over 59 percent from last year when Cleveland went 0-16.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL