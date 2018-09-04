Cambridge Fatal Fire Investigated

A fatal fire is under investigation in Cambridge. It happened Monday around 9:00 am. The Daily Jeffersonian Newspaper is reporting that Cambridge firefighters were called to Cobo Lane near the YMCA after a neighbor saw smoke coming from a structure. The newspaper says once freighters arrived they entered a door to an attached shed where the fire originated. They then saw the body of a male in his 60’s and pulled him outside, tried to resuscitate, but it was too late. The fire remains under investigation.