Christ’s Table provides a Labor Day meal to the community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local organization is helping the community celebrate Labor Day.

Christ’s Table offered a picnic meal to the community that includes your typical cookout food – hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad. Office Manager, Candi Jones, said they won’t stop giving away food just because it’s a holiday.

“Holidays don’t know hunger,” said Jones. “So we need to make sure that everybody stays fed, whether it’s a holiday or not.”

Jones said it’s important that the community has a chance to feel that family celebration and that was Christ’s Tables mission. She said their volunteers are a great help and they’re happy to do it.

“We want to make sure that even if they don’t have the funds to be able to provide meals that they still have the experience and they get to spend time with friends and family,” Jones explained.

Jones wants to remind everyone that they’re still asking for salad dressing.