City Fire and Police versus County Sheriff’s Office softball game

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local law enforcement are going head to head in a softball game this week.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and City of Zanesville Police and Fire Departments are battling it out on the field to support United Way. Sheriff Matt Lutz and Interim Fire Chief Doug Hobson said it’s fun to banter back and forth with each other, but at the end of the day, they all work together and want United Way to be the focus.

Chief Hobson said, “help and get a bigger crowd, a lot more people to help United Way get a bigger draw – city and county.”

“United Way does so many things for our community, so anytime we get asked to participate in events like this, it’s always a lot of fun for us, but the main reason we do it is because we like to give back to our community,” explained Sheriff Lutz.

Sheriff Lutz and Chief Hobson said they are looking for a great turnout and they want everyone to come and support United Way. They say it’s about just coming together as a community.

“It’ll be really fun to get out there on the field and get their hoses out and get back to playing with us deputies and we’ll see how the game goes,” Sheriff Lutz said. “But of course what the sheriff has got to realize is this is in the city of zanesville, so this is my town – we got this. Not a problem at all,” retaliated Chief Hobson.

Sheriff Lutz and Chief Hobson said no matter who wins, their goal is for United Way to win. The first pitch will be thrown by Mayor Tilton and Commissioner Porter at 6 p.m. at Gant Stadium. It is free, but any donations made will go back to United Way.