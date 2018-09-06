Death of one-month-old baby 911 call released

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Audio of the 911 call in relation to the death of a one-month-old baby has been released.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of the one-month-old baby boy. Sheriff Matt Lutz said Tuesday night just before 6:30 his office received a call about a baby not breathing. Lutz said deputies and an ambulance responded to 80 Eagleview Drive Apartment F. The Sheriff said deputies found an unresponsive baby and cardio pulmonary resuscitation was started, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The more than six minute call involves a female pleading for help because her baby is not breathing. The dispatcher is able to keep the female calm but she progressively becomes more panicked throughout the call. The dispatcher repeatedly asked the female caller if she was able to perform CPR if someone gave her instructions on the phone.

“I need some help, how do you give a baby CPR? I think my baby is dead. Please help me,” the caller said.

The female caller is given CPR instructions over the phone and performs CPR on the child out loud until medics arrived.

“Oh my god, please tell me he’s not dead, I already lost a baby last year,” the caller said.