Doggie Day: Parker

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A few weeks ago, we introduced you to Parker who was looking for his forever home.

But he still hasn’t found the right fit yet. He’s a three-year-old terrier mix that has been at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center since May. Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan, said he’s well mannered, especially when he knows he’ll be getting your leftovers from lunch.

“He was a little ornery when he first came in, but he’s came out of his shell and we love him,” said Calihan. “He’s a very happy dog. He loves to smile. He loves us because when we come back from lunch, usually Parker is the dog that gets our leftovers.”

Parker is neutered and up to date on all of his shots. Calihan said he’s easy-going and would make the perfect addition to any home. He gets along with other dogs and does well with children.

“Parker to me seems like a dog that would like to go on adventures, you know, he would like someone to take him camping, going to the water, he likes when we have the pool in the play area, so anyone that can spend time with him like that I think it would really benefit him,” explained Calihan.

Calihan wants to remind pet owners to keep your animals in the shade or air conditioning as much as you can in this heat. Avoid walking them on pavements and make sure they are getting plenty of water.