Downtown bridge lighting project delayed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – According to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the effort to illuminate the Y-Bridge and Sixth Street Bridges has been delayed until March of 2019.

Six local organizations, Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority, Zanesville Muskingum County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Zanesville Noon Rotary Club, Zanesville Daybreak Rotary club, the Rogge Foundation and The Muskingum County Community Foundation had pledged funds to place decorative LED lighting beneath the Sixth Street Bridge and Y-Bridge to illuminate the water and surrounding bridge structures. But unexpected issues have caused a delay in the installation schedule.

“We are extremely disappointed we were not able to get the project started this fall.” said Brian Wagner CEO, Muskingum County Community Foundation. “We certainly appreciate community’s understanding and patience with the delay, sometime unexpected issues arise that affects the timeline.”

The necessary equipment for the installation is currently unavailable for uses on the project. A redesign of the electrical system is required, involving a second run conduit to be installed. Also, the City of Zanesville has requested a detailed plan of how the system will tie into the power grid. Because of the needed planning around each issue the project will be able to start this fall.

“The important thing to remember is the project is delayed, not cancelled.” said Kelly Ashby, Vice President, Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to resuming the process next spring.”

For more information call the Muskingum County Community Foundation at (740)453-5192, email at giving@mccf.org or the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 455-8282, email at kashby@zmchamber.com

Picture courtesy: http://www.mccf.org/