Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)7861.561
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)7661.5551
Hartford (Rockies)6472.47112½
Reading (Phillies)6472.47112½
Binghamton (Mets)6475.46014
Portland (Red Sox)6276.44915½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)7859.569
Akron (Indians)7762.5542
Harrisburg (Nationals)7165.522
Bowie (Orioles)6671.48212
Erie (Tigers)6376.45316
Richmond (Giants)6275.45316

Sunday’s Games

Altoona 10, Bowie 8

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 4

Erie 7, Akron 6

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 1

Portland 7, Binghamton 4

Trenton 3, Reading 0

Monday’s Games

Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

