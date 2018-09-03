Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|78
|61
|.561
|–
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|Hartford (Rockies)
|64
|72
|.471
|12½
|Reading (Phillies)
|64
|72
|.471
|12½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|64
|75
|.460
|14
|Portland (Red Sox)
|62
|76
|.449
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|78
|59
|.569
|–
|Akron (Indians)
|77
|62
|.554
|2
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|71
|65
|.522
|6½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|66
|71
|.482
|12
|Erie (Tigers)
|63
|76
|.453
|16
|Richmond (Giants)
|62
|75
|.453
|16
___
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona 10, Bowie 8
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5
Harrisburg 7, Richmond 4
Erie 7, Akron 6
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 1
Portland 7, Binghamton 4
Trenton 3, Reading 0
|Monday’s Games
Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled