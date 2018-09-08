England reduce India to 174-6 in reply to 332 on Day 2

LONDON (AP) — England’s fast bowlers backed up an inspired innings from Jos Buttler by reducing India to 174-6 and grabbing command of the fifth test on day two at the Oval on Saturday.

Stuart Broad and Sam Curran removed India’s openers, then James Anderson and Ben Stokes tore through the middle order with two wickets each. India captain Virat Kohli, the leading batsman in the series, was taken out by Stokes for 49 near stumps.

England leads by 158 runs after Buttler’s 89 guided his side to 332 from an overnight total of 198-7.

Lokesh Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a second-wicket partnership of 64, but both fell for 37, and were soon followed by Ajinkya Rahane for a duck, leaving Kohli to repair his side’s resistance once more.

However, even Kohli couldn’t rescue his team in good bowling conditions under cloudy London skies, as he edged a Stokes delivery to England captain Joe Root at slip.

Stokes has 2-44, and Anderson 2-20.

Rishabh Pant (5) fell two overs later, leaving debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) with plenty of work to do on Sunday.

England has an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

___

