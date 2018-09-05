Fans rejoice: Subscription-free streaming for NFL games

NEW YORK (AP) — Good news for football fans: It’s going to be much easier to watch NFL games online this year.

The league is finally dropping a requirement that viewers sign in with a cable or satellite subscription. It’s seeking to expand its online audience at a time when TV ratings are declining.

The regular season starts Thursday.

There are some restrictions. Streamed games are typically only accessible via phones and tablets. To watch on a big TV, you’ll still need a cable or satellite subscription, or one through a cable-like online package such as PlayStation Vue.

Other major professional leagues still require TV subscriptions for hometown teams. A key element to getting TV networks on board: They’ll get to sell the majority of ads on the subscription-free football streams.