ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Fire Department is gearing up for their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

During the day on Friday and Saturday firefighters will be at intersections around the city with boots asking for donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighter Chad Brock said this is a great way for them to help out kids and adults in need.

“I’ve been here 6 years and done it ever since,” said Brock. “It’s good to help out, help the kids with the MDA and just to provide them the money to be able to have that research to help the kids in need.”

Brock said that the money raised will help with research as well as providing funds for those who need treatment, and even help send kids with MDA to camp.

“They’re having a lot of breakthroughs up at Columbus and which is great,” said Brock. “To be able to offer them more money to be able to do that research and to come up with those, you know, those treatments.”

Brock said they will be stationed at Maple Ave and Bell street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and at Zane Street and Underwood Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. He said they also have a Facebook page where you can make donations as well. Brock said their goal is to raise $9,000 this year.