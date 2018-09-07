ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Fill the Boot Fundraiser on Friday, September 7th and Saturday, September 8th had the Zanesville Fire Department out there with one goal in mind.

That goal is to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. With a big jump last year they raised a little over $8,500 and this year they were shooting for $9,000.

Chad Brock joined this fundraiser 6 years ago when he got his job with the Zanesville Fire Department.

“I mean it’s a great cause. It’s a great purpose. So I like helping out. The money we raise like I said, goes to a great organization and a lot of the money goes towards research to help find cures or treatments for kids with MDA.” Brock said.

All of the money they receive goes straight towards MDA. If interested in donating you can see the Fire Department out walking around with boots in hand on Bell Street near Maple Avenue.

“Fill the Boot, for me anyways, is just a connection with the community. To be able to see them and talk to them and thank them personally, other than just have donations made like a check or something mailed in,” Brock said. “Just to have that one on one with the community and like I said thank them for each donation given.”

If you don’t have time to see them Friday they will also be out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the corner of Zane Street and Underwood Street.