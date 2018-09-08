Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Ep. 3

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Week three of Southeast Ohio football is in the books.





Crooksville-0

Maysville-21

John Glenn- 7

Sheridan- 37

Granview Heights- 70

Rosecrans- 26

Granville- 21

Northland- 28

Licking Valley- 9

Johnstown- 10

Marion Harding-0

Newark- 21

New Lexington- 42

Morgan- 7

Ridgewood- 34

Coshocton- 20

West Muskingum-0

Philo-52

St. Clairsville- 49

Meadowbrook- 22

Buckeye Trail- 14

Barnesville- 16

River View- 21

Claymont- 7

Shenandoah- 12

Beaver Local-13

Cambridge- 7

Carrollton- 41

Zanesville- 26

Tri – Valley- 34