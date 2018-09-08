Brian Armstrong

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Ep. 3

by Brian Armstrong on September 8, 2018 at 12:45 am

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Week three of Southeast Ohio football is in the books.

Crooksville-0

Maysville-21

 

John Glenn- 7

Sheridan- 37

 

Granview Heights- 70

Rosecrans- 26

 

Granville- 21

Northland- 28

 

Licking Valley- 9

Johnstown- 10

 

Marion Harding-0

Newark- 21

 

New Lexington- 42

Morgan- 7

Ridgewood- 34

Coshocton- 20

West Muskingum-0

Philo-52

St. Clairsville- 49

Meadowbrook- 22

 

Buckeye Trail- 14  

Barnesville- 16

 

River View- 21

Claymont- 7

 

Shenandoah- 12

Beaver Local-13

 

Cambridge- 7

Carrollton- 41

 

Zanesville- 26 

Tri – Valley- 34

