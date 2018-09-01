Brian Armstrong

Fink’s Friday Night – EP. 2

by Brian Armstrong on September 1, 2018 at 12:28 am

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– Week 2 of the high school football season has wrapped up. Here is this week’s episode of Fink’s Friday Night Blitz.

 

Morgan-6
Tri-Valley- 71

Sheridan- 49
Maysville- 0

Newark Catholic- 2
Seneca East- 20

Newark- 27
Mt. Vernon- 41

Rosecrans- 35
Portsmouth Notre Dame- 26

River View- 3
Garaway- 42

Claymount- 6
Coshocton- 42

New Lexington- 48
West Muskingum- 0

John Glenn – 45
Cambridge – 7

Meadowbrook- 26
Barnesville- 7

Crooksville- 0
Philo- 47

Buckeye Trail- 42
Newcomerstown- 9

Granville- 17
Zanesville- 14

