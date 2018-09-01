ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A fun weekend is always the goal but why not make it educational as well?

The Flint Ridge Lithic Society partners with the Licking Valley Heritage Society to put on the Flint Ridge Knap-In. This happens twice a year and is where you can learn all about arrowheads, spears, stone tools and much more. Roy Miller is a board member of the Flint Ridge Lithic Society and he is the founder of the Flint Ridge Knap-In.

“It started out as educational for learning how to make arrowheads and lithic reduction and that’s why we got into this and its just grown and grown and people got so much better at it than it used to be,” Miller said. “Its just amazing what people learned and have done.”

Miller said that with the vendors and campers, there are usually over two hundred people in attendance. He says there is a lot of interest in what they do and the people that show up are great to be around.

“I was raised on an Amish farm and I would be working in the field and i would find these little arrow heads so that’s what i wanted to do but I didn’t realize it would take me years to get something to where I can make an arrowhead,” Miller said.

You can find more information about the event on the Flint Ridge website, as well as on the Flint Ridge Knap-In Facebook page.