ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One hundred artists from Athens to Zanesville are getting creative for a foot by foot canvas design.

The Appalachian Hills of Ohio Territory (AHOOT) and Ohio Arts Council are hosting this foot by foot competition for their 4th year. The event will be held at ZAAP and it opens Friday, September 7th from 5 to 9 p.m. The focus is a place, exhibit or event that would attract a visitor.

David Mitzel, the Director of AHOOT said, “What it comes down to is that there’s a thousand dollars that are given in prizes and that has been something that the artists decide themselves who gets the artist award. It’s like peoples choice but its artists choice.”

Mitzel said that the idea of this competition is for artist to get to know each other and learn from one another. This is a diverse competition that brings people from all over the area together.

“All that it means to me is that there are opportunities that artists have visioned enough to see what opportunities are here. To develop this area economically and build community,” Mitzel said.

The competition goes until Saturday, September 29th. If you are looking for more information about this competition you can either contact ZAAP or AHOOT.