ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Say Cheese… Friday, September 7th was the annual Free Dental Day at Hawkins Complete Dental Service.

They performed fillings, extractions and cleanings throughout the day. This is their 7th year having free dental day and it has been growing every year.

“I love giving back to the communities. This community has been very very good to me and my family,” Dr. Hawkins said. “I’m really trying to target the people that don’t have any insurance, are a little bit down on their luck and just need a little bit of a helping hand.”

Dr. Hawkins said they gave out between fifty to seventy five tickets and had no more available appointments for the day. He is just glad that he can do something for the community.

“Oh this is fantastic. I mean we’ve been busy from the time we got here. People got here at 6 o’clock in the morning. This has been fantastic,” Dr. Hawkins said.

For those who did not make it out to this years free dental day event, you can keep an eye on the Hawkins Complete Dental Service Facebook for an announcement on next years event.