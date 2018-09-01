Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alton 41, Quincy 37

Antioch 31, Woodstock North 7

Argenta-Oreana 46, Macon Meridian 14

Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 15

Athens-Greenview Coop 36, Pleasant Plains 15

Auburn 49, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 8

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, West Chicago 0

Aurora Christian 34, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 14

Barrington 37, Buffalo Grove 0

Batavia 41, Naperville North 24

Beardstown 40, Carrollton 6

Belleville West 47, O’Fallon 21

Belvidere North 42, Rockford Jefferson 18

Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, East Alton-Wood River 0

Bolingbrook 34, St. Charles North 24

Breese Central 34, Salem 13

Breese Mater Dei 50, Alton Marquette 14

Byron 41, Stillman Valley 14

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 10, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0

Camp Point Central 60, North Greene 8

Carbondale 42, Granite City 35

Carlinville 49, Gillespie 14

Carmi White County 34, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 7

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45, Shelbyville 22

Champaign St. Thomas More 38, Stanford Olympia 32

Chatham Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 23

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 42, Chicago (Goode) 0

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 8, Niles West 0

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) def. Chicago North Grand, forfeit

Chicago Christian 15, Rockford Christian 14

Chicago Phoenix Academy 38, Collins Academy 13

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 58, Edwardsville 45

Clinton 54, Pawnee 6

Collinsville 46, Triad 27

Columbia 48, Waterloo 20

Conant 33, Elk Grove 10

Concord (Triopia) 41, Pleasant Hill 6

Cumberland 49, Fithian Oakwood 46

Dakota 49, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Danville 21, Urbana 20

De La Salle 43, Leo 22

DeKalb 20, Crystal Lake South 15

Decatur St. Teresa 68, River Valley 6

Deerfield 21, Grayslake North 20

Dixon 65, Rock Falls 14

Downers North 14, Leyden 0

Downs Tri-Valley 29, Fieldcrest 20

DuQuoin 35, Harrisburg 14

Dunlap 34, Mount Vernon 0

Dupo 40, Metro-East Lutheran 8

East Dubuque 14, Galena 7

East Moline United 14, East Peoria 12

El Paso-Gridley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22

Eldorado 38, Vienna-Goreville 20

Elmwood Park def. Foreman, forfeit

Elmwood-Brimfield 30, Aledo (Mercer County) 22

Evergreen Park def. Chicago CICS-Longwood, forfeit

Fairbury Prairie Central 40, Bloomington Central Catholic 7

Fairfield 50, Chester 26

Farmington Central 34, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 28

Fisher 26, Tremont 21

Freeburg 43, Carlyle 12

Freeport (Aquin) 43, Warren 6

Geneseo 28, Galesburg 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Oregon 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Eureka 12

Glenbard East 38, Bartlett 15

Glenbard South 34, Elgin 3

Glenbard West 42, Proviso East 0

Glenbrook North 42, Grant 19

Greenfield-Northwestern 28, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0

Greenville 40, Staunton 14

Hall 41, Morrison 0

Hamilton County 18, Johnston City 14

Herrin 49, Carterville 35

Heyworth 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0

Highland 35, Belleville East 7

Hinsdale South 27, Lyons 7

Hoffman Estates 24, Prospect 6

Hononegah 46, Freeport 21

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 24, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Huntley 42, Algonquin (Jacobs) 7

IC Catholic 42, Joliet Catholic 0

Illini West (Carthage) 56, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 0

Jacksonville Routt 42, Calhoun 15

Johnsburg 21, Rochelle 7

Kaneland 35, Geneva 14

Kelly 26, Fenger 6

Kenwood 22, Lincoln Park 12

Kewanee 35, Riverdale 14

Kirkland Hiawatha 19, Mooseheart 7

Knoxville 46, Rushville-Industry 14

LaSalle-Peru 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 18

Lake Park 30, Metea Valley 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 26, Amboy-LaMoille 16

Larkin 13, Streamwood 12

LeRoy 26, Colfax Ridgeview 21

Lena-Winslow 36, Forreston 16

Lisle (Benet Academy) 28, Moline 14

Lisle 14, Manteno 7

Lodi, Wis. 16, St. Viator 7

Loyola 41, New Trier 3

Machesney Park Harlem 54, Rockford Guilford 7

Macomb 32, Canton 28

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 20

Maine South 21, Chicago Mt. Carmel 13

Maine West 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 13

Marengo 31, Plano 15

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 28, North Lawndale 0

Marion 29, Jerseyville Jersey 21

Marist 27, Mishawaka, Ind. 24

Marmion 54, DuSable 0

Maroa-Forsyth 35, New Berlin 7

Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7

Mather 38, Senn 0

Metamora 42, Rock Island 14

Mid-County Coop 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 20

Milledgeville 26, Polo 8

Monmouth-Roseville 33, Fulton 16

Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 7

Montini 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Morton 54, Streator 13

Moweaqua Central A&M 49, Nokomis 7

Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 41, Mt. Carmel 12

Mt. Zion 13, Lincoln 3

Mundelein 17, Grayslake Central 0

Murphysboro 27, Anna-Jonesboro 23

Nashville 33, Massac County 0

Nazareth 25, Lake Zurich 0

Newton 49, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 21

Normal Community 49, Normal West 27

North Boone 35, Rockford Lutheran 12

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42, Monmouth United 14

North-Mac 31, Petersburg PORTA 8

North-Mac 31, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8

Oak Park River Forest 42, Downers South 14

Oblong 21, Blue Ridge 0

Olney (Richland County) 54, Lawrenceville 8

Orangeville 38, River Ridge/Scales Mound 6

Orion 62, Sherrard 0

Orr 52, Amundsen 21

Oswego East 31, Joliet West 6

Ottawa Marquette 31, Seneca 0

Pana 55, Roxana 6

Paris 33, Casey-Westfield 9

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Peoria Notre Dame 33

Piasa Southwestern 53, Litchfield 0

Plainfield Central 7, Plainfield North 6

Plainfield South 41, Romeoville 7

Pontiac 20, Tolono Unity 10

Prairie Ridge 57, Hampshire 6

Princeville 42, Abingdon 7

Providence 31, Morgan Park 0

Red Bud 47, Trenton Wesclin 28

Red Hill 28, Robinson 14

Reed-Custer 46, Brooks Academy 12

Richmond-Burton 17, Aurora Central Catholic 8

Richwoods 21, Peoria Manual 19

Ridgewood 7, Chicago Sullivan 0

Rochester 42, Normal University 7

Rock Island Alleman 41, Quincy Notre Dame 21

Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 0

Rockford East 6, Rockford Auburn 2

Rockridge 40, Erie-Prophetstown 8

Rolling Meadows 21, Palatine 14

Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 42, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 15

Sandwich 30, Harvard 20

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40, Bunker Hill 7

Schaumburg 23, Wheeling 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 24, Edwards County 6

Shepard 46, Stagg 9

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 13, Watseka (coop) 8

Simeon 33, Trotwood-Madison, Ohio 6

South Fulton Coop 20, Biggsville West Central 13

Sparta 34, Benton 14

Springfield 45, Springfield Southeast 39, OT

Springfield Lanphier 39, Eisenhower 6

St. Bede 41, Bureau Valley 33

St. Charles East 38, Carmel 7

St. Francis 35, Burlington Central 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Rantoul 6

St. Laurence 48, Westchester St. Joseph 6

Stark County 14, Lewistown 12

Sterling 49, Pekin 14

Sterling Newman 40, Princeton 0

Stevenson 23, Naperville Neuqua Valley 15

Stockton 59, South Beloit 0

Taylorville 64, Effingham 20

Thornridge 30, Lindblom 7

Thornton Fractional South def. Julian, forfeit

Tri-County 15, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 14

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 6

Tuscola 34, Arcola 0

Vandalia 41, Hillsboro 6

Vianney, Mo. 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 17

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 40, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13

Warrensburg-Latham 40, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 12

Washington 28, Morris 7

Waubonsie Valley 15, Libertyville 6

Wauconda 35, Riverside-Brookfield 7

West Carroll 6, Durand/Pecatonica 0

West Frankfort 21, Pinckneyville 7

Westmont 19, Lake View 6

Westville 29, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 6

Wheaton Academy 38, St. Edward 6

Wheaton North 21, Lake Forest 12

Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Lockport 0

Williamsville 55, Riverton 6

Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale Central 17

Winchester (West Central) 28, Unity-Payson 20

Winnebago 42, Mendota 22

Woodstock 36, Ottawa 34

Woodstock Marian 42, Niles North 6

York 20, Addison Trail 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Argo vs. Chicago (Lane), ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Kankakee, ccd.

Bremen vs. Perspectives Co-op, ppd.

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) vs. Andrew, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Dundee-Crown vs. McHenry, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Flora vs. Marshall, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Fremd vs. Hersey, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Herscher vs. Clifton Central, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Highland Park vs. Lakes Community, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Kennedy vs. Prosser, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Lincoln Way Central vs. Lincoln Way West, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central, ccd.

Minooka vs. Oswego, ppd.

Momence vs. Bismarck-Henning, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Rich South vs. Hillcrest, ppd. to Sep 1st.

St. Rita vs. Oak Lawn Richards, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Tinley Park vs. Peotone, ppd.

Zion Benton vs. North Chicago, ppd.

