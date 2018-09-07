Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 7, 2018 at 10:41 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 32, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 0

Aledo (Mercer County) 18, Stark County 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Dundee-Crown 7

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 40, Monmouth United 0

Argenta-Oreana 38, Fithian Oakwood 22

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33, Martinsville 0

Athens 26, Petersburg PORTA 24, OT

Bismarck-Henning 21, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 7

Bloomington 50, Peoria Manual 0

Bolingbrook 54, Sandburg 0

Boonville, Ind. 34, Harrisburg 0

Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Bremen 34, Tinley Park 21

Buffalo Grove 14, Deerfield 7

Cahokia 26, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Camp Point Central 42, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 0

Carlinville 52, Litchfield 0

Carrollton 50, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 0

Cary-Grove 49, Hampshire 0

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21, Oblong 0

Chicago Christian 14, Guerin 6

Clark County, Mo. 42, Hamilton (West Hancock) 6

Clifton Central 44, Westville 7

Coal City 28, Herscher 7

Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 30, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 6

Decatur MacArthur 34, Normal University 7

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Macon Meridian 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22, LeRoy 8

Eureka 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Tolono Unity 26

Farmington Central 32, Rushville-Industry 6

Fisher 21, Downs Tri-Valley 14

Geneseo 44, Quincy Notre Dame 6

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30, North Boone 23

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Heyworth 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 22, Winchester (West Central) 16

Highland 49, Marion 14

Hillcrest 47, Shepard 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 52, Stagg 0

Hope Academy 54, St. Edward 13

Illini West (Carthage) 20, Knoxville 18

Johnston City 16, Vienna-Goreville 6

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Kenwood 48, Lindblom 0

Lincoln-Way East 42, Andrew 0

Lisle 27, Wilmington 6

Macomb 34, Blue Ridge 6

Marist 28, Niles Notre Dame 21

Maroa-Forsyth 76, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 0

Marshall 8, S. Vermillion, Ind. 7

Mascoutah 21, Mahomet-Seymour 20

Mid-County Coop 2, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 0

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58, Jacksonville ISD 14

Minooka 55, Joliet Central 7

Moline 41, Rich South 0

Monmouth-Roseville 37, Erie-Prophetstown 0

Monticello 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 6

Nashville 54, Trenton Wesclin 0

Nazareth 42, Woodstock Marian 7

New Berlin 20, North-Mac 14

Newton 21, Casey-Westfield 7

Normal Community 49, Urbana 6

North Lawndale 18, Schurz 16

Oak Lawn Richards 42, Evergreen Park 0

Oswego East 41, Romeoville 0

Ottawa Marquette 35, Kirkland Hiawatha 0

Pana 27, Gillespie 2

Paris 63, Lawrenceville 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Champaign Central 20

Pinckneyville 23, Benton 20

Pleasant Plains 47, Riverton 0

Polo 49, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Pontiac 40, Illinois Valley Central 7

Princeton, Ind. 14, Mt. Carmel 6

Princeville 53, Biggsville West Central 0

Reavis 25, Blue Island Eisenhower 20

Red Hill 8, Olney (Richland County) 7

Richmond-Burton 9, Woodstock North 7

Rochester 48, Jacksonville 0

Rolling Meadows 56, Highland Park 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Springfield Lanphier 6

Sandwich 28, Manteno 20

Schaumburg 57, Niles West 7

Seneca 22, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 15

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Eldorado 16

St. Bede 24, Sherrard 13

Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 6

Stillman Valley 31, Winnebago 6

Taylorville 40, Charleston 13

Tri-County 22, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41, Unity-Payson 6

Warrensburg-Latham 40, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0

Washington 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 28, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 13

Williamsville 34, Auburn 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

O’Fallon vs. Francis Howell Central, Mo., ppd. to Sep 8th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

