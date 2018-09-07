Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 32, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 0
Aledo (Mercer County) 18, Stark County 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Dundee-Crown 7
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 40, Monmouth United 0
Argenta-Oreana 38, Fithian Oakwood 22
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33, Martinsville 0
Athens 26, Petersburg PORTA 24, OT
Bismarck-Henning 21, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 7
Bloomington 50, Peoria Manual 0
Bolingbrook 54, Sandburg 0
Boonville, Ind. 34, Harrisburg 0
Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0
Bremen 34, Tinley Park 21
Buffalo Grove 14, Deerfield 7
Cahokia 26, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Camp Point Central 42, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 0
Carlinville 52, Litchfield 0
Carrollton 50, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 0
Cary-Grove 49, Hampshire 0
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21, Oblong 0
Chicago Christian 14, Guerin 6
Clark County, Mo. 42, Hamilton (West Hancock) 6
Clifton Central 44, Westville 7
Coal City 28, Herscher 7
Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 30, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 6
Decatur MacArthur 34, Normal University 7
Decatur St. Teresa 53, Macon Meridian 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22, LeRoy 8
Eureka 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Tolono Unity 26
Farmington Central 32, Rushville-Industry 6
Fisher 21, Downs Tri-Valley 14
Geneseo 44, Quincy Notre Dame 6
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30, North Boone 23
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Heyworth 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 22, Winchester (West Central) 16
Highland 49, Marion 14
Hillcrest 47, Shepard 7
Homewood-Flossmoor 52, Stagg 0
Hope Academy 54, St. Edward 13
Illini West (Carthage) 20, Knoxville 18
Johnston City 16, Vienna-Goreville 6
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Kenwood 48, Lindblom 0
Lincoln-Way East 42, Andrew 0
Lisle 27, Wilmington 6
Macomb 34, Blue Ridge 6
Marist 28, Niles Notre Dame 21
Maroa-Forsyth 76, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 0
Marshall 8, S. Vermillion, Ind. 7
Mascoutah 21, Mahomet-Seymour 20
Mid-County Coop 2, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 0
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58, Jacksonville ISD 14
Minooka 55, Joliet Central 7
Moline 41, Rich South 0
Monmouth-Roseville 37, Erie-Prophetstown 0
Monticello 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 6
Nashville 54, Trenton Wesclin 0
Nazareth 42, Woodstock Marian 7
New Berlin 20, North-Mac 14
Newton 21, Casey-Westfield 7
Normal Community 49, Urbana 6
North Lawndale 18, Schurz 16
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Evergreen Park 0
Oswego East 41, Romeoville 0
Ottawa Marquette 35, Kirkland Hiawatha 0
Pana 27, Gillespie 2
Paris 63, Lawrenceville 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Peoria Notre Dame 48, Champaign Central 20
Pinckneyville 23, Benton 20
Pleasant Plains 47, Riverton 0
Polo 49, Metro-East Lutheran 12
Pontiac 40, Illinois Valley Central 7
Princeton, Ind. 14, Mt. Carmel 6
Princeville 53, Biggsville West Central 0
Reavis 25, Blue Island Eisenhower 20
Red Hill 8, Olney (Richland County) 7
Richmond-Burton 9, Woodstock North 7
Rochester 48, Jacksonville 0
Rolling Meadows 56, Highland Park 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Springfield Lanphier 6
Sandwich 28, Manteno 20
Schaumburg 57, Niles West 7
Seneca 22, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 15
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Eldorado 16
St. Bede 24, Sherrard 13
Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 6
Stillman Valley 31, Winnebago 6
Taylorville 40, Charleston 13
Tri-County 22, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41, Unity-Payson 6
Warrensburg-Latham 40, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0
Washington 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 28, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 13
Williamsville 34, Auburn 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
O’Fallon vs. Francis Howell Central, Mo., ppd. to Sep 8th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/