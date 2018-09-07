Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 27, Cheltenham 0

Academy of the New Church 38, New Hope-Solebury 37

Aliquippa 59, Quaker Valley 6

Allentown Allen 19, East Stroudsburg North 18

Altoona 27, Allderdice 9

Ambridge 14, Waynesburg Central 0

Annville-Cleona 41, Ephrata 35

Apollo-Ridge 28, Carlynton 18

Bald Eagle Area 49, Penns Valley 28

Bangor 28, Northern Lehigh 6

Beaver Area 35, Knoch 21

Beaver Falls 41, Central Valley 7

Bedford 40, Bishop McCort 14

Bellefonte 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Bellwood-Antis 41, Juniata Valley 7

Berks Catholic 14, McDonogh School, Md. 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve, Ohio 48, Cambridge Springs 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Ferndale 0

Berwick 41, Williamsport 17

Bethlehem Center 50, Brownsville 16

Bethlehem Freedom 21, Parkland 20

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Cambria Heights 6

Blackhawk 34, Highlands 14

Blacklick Valley 40, North Star 8

Blairsville 38, Saltsburg 26

Bloomsburg 28, North Penn-Mansfield 7

Blue Mountain 49, Hamburg 0

Boiling Springs 34, Big Spring 19

Brockway 34, St. Marys 7

Burgettstown 41, Fort Cherry 0

California 57, Avella 6

Canton 45, Wyalusing 20

Carlisle 35, South Western 7

Central Columbia 42, Lehighton 7

Central York 35, Hempfield 31

Chambersburg 28, Red Lion 19

Chartiers Valley 21, Armstrong 17

Chestnut Ridge 41, Somerset 9

Clairton 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Clarion 14, Karns City 7

Clarion-Limestone 50, Keystone 6

Claysburg-Kimmel 36, West Branch 28

Clearfield 42, Central Martinsburg 14

Coatesville 35, Cumberland Valley 19

Cocalico 35, Governor Mifflin 21

Conestoga Valley 26, Spring Grove 14

Conneaut Area 60, North East 25

Conneaut, Ohio 69, Lakeview 0

Conrad Weiser 29, Elizabethtown 6

Cornell 43, Bentworth 15

Council Rock South 27, Central Bucks South 17

Curwensville 14, Union/AC Valley(FB) 13

Dallas 44, Hazleton Area 21

Dallastown Area 42, Penn Manor 7

Daniel Boone 36, Bishop Shanahan 29

Danville 38, Warrior Run 20

Deer Lakes 47, Uniontown 14

Delone 54, Steelton-Highspire 19

Derry 27, South Park 6

Dobbins/Randolph 47, Philadelphia George Washington 8

Dover 35, Red Land 13

Downingtown East 42, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 7

Dubois 31, Warren 10

Dunmore 49, Carbondale 0

East Allegheny 29, South Allegheny 23

East Stroudsburg South 26, Pocono Mountain East 20

Easton 50, Allentown Dieruff 0

Elizabeth Forward 43, Burrell 14

Emmaus 56, Whitehall 21

Erie 35, St. Francis, N.Y. 21

Erie McDowell 24, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 21

Everett 28, Glendale 26

Exeter 43, Lower Dauphin 10

Farrell 70, Union City 6

Fort Leboeuf 35, Harbor Creek 2

Franklin Regional 17, Greater Latrobe 14

Freedom 43, Elwood City Riverside 0

Gateway 55, Plum 0

General McLane 35, Meadville 8

Greencastle Antrim 43, Hanover 7

Greenville 43, Iroquois 14

Grove City 48, Corry 0

Halifax 37, Line Mountain 7

Hanover Area 21, Wilkes-Barre GAR 13

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Middletown 14

Hatboro-Horsham 8, Souderton 7

High School of the Future 42, Fels 0

Homer-Center 30, Penns Manor 28

Indiana 48, Ringgold 0

Jeannette 28, Imani Christian Academy 12

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 6

Jersey Shore 30, Montoursville 20

Jim Thorpe 63, Panther Valley 0

Kennard-Dale 34, Biglerville 0

Keystone Oaks 48, Hopewell 18

Lackawanna Trail 42, Montrose 8

Lakeland 40, Riverside 13

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 35, Erie Cathedral Prep 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, West York 28

Lancaster Catholic 48, ELCO 0

Lancaster McCaskey 34, Reading 17

Laurel 44, Bishop Canevin 7

Laurel Highlands 32, Montour 0

Lebanon 58, Pequea Valley 26

Ligonier Valley 47, United 7

Littlestown 40, Eastern York 14

Loyalsock 35, Shikellamy 0

Mahanoy Area 49, Holy Redeemer 0

Manheim Central 27, Warwick 20

Manheim Township 22, Central Dauphin 12

Mars 35, Greensburg Salem 7

McGuffey 41, Frazier 21

McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 0

Mercer 19, Eisenhower 13

Mercyhurst Prep 28, Hickory 7

Mid Valley 41, Scranton Holy Cross 14

Mifflinburg 32, Milton 0

Milton Hershey 35, Hershey 7

Minersville 37, Shenandoah Valley 0

Monessen 40, Springdale 6

Mount Carmel 40, Lewisburg 20

Mount Lebanon 44, Butler 21

Mount Pleasant 22, Yough 16

Muncy 15, Towanda 14

Nanticoke Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 6

Neshannock 33, Mohawk 13

New Brighton 30, Ellwood City 13

North Allegheny 27, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3

North Hills 35, Kiski Area 28

North Pocono 30, Scranton 20

North Schuylkill 35, Marian Catholic 0

Northampton 63, Pleasant Valley 0

Northern Bedford 22, Moshannon Valley 20

Northern Cambria 36, West Shamokin 14

Northern York 32, Mechanicsburg 6

Norwin 28, Hempfield Area 20

Notre Dame-Green Pond 31, Southern Lehigh 28, OT

Octorara 27, Northern Lebanon 7

Oil City 41, Girard 6

Old Forge 22, Susquehanna 6

Otto-Eldred 55, Cameron County 0

Oxford 28, Owen J Roberts 9

Palisades 35, Northwestern Lehigh 34, OT

Palmyra 44, Garden Spot 20

Pen Argyl 28, Catasauqua 7

Penn Cambria 37, Greater Johnstown 14

Penn Hills 46, Fox Chapel 0

Penn-Trafford 57, Connellsville 3

Peters Township 20, Woodland Hills 0

Philadelphia Central 45, Springside Chestnut Hill 18

Philadelphia West Catholic 40, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 14

Pine Grove 31, Newport 14

Pine-Richland 42, Moon 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 40, Freeport 8

Pittston Area 20, Tunkhannock 7

Pottsgrove 34, Boyertown 8

Pottstown 42, Kutztown 12

Pottsville 35, Muhlenberg 0

Punxsutawney 23, Brookville 21

Quakertown 21, Central Bucks West 19

Redbank Valley 24, Elk County Catholic 20

Reynolds 40, Saegertown 7

Richland 56, Forest Hills 27

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 36, Moniteau 14

Rochester 42, Leechburg 6

Saucon Valley 34, Palmerton 26

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 0

Seton-LaSalle 13, Brentwood 0

Shade 48, Meyersdale 20

Shady Side Academy 43, Valley 14

Shaler 29, Hampton 28

Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 6

Sharon 63, Fairview 12

Shippensburg 37, Bermudian Springs 17

Slippery Rock 52, Franklin 12

Smethport 40, Port Allegany 0

Solanco 43, New Oxford 28

South Fayette 36, New Castle 0

South Side 42, Serra Catholic 7

South Williamsport 54, Hughesville 22

Southern Columbia 48, Selinsgrove 0

Southern Huntingdon 35, Williamsburg 6

Southmoreland 36, Carmichaels 8

State College 49, Hollidaysburg 22

Steel Valley 31, Avonworth 24

Sto-Rox 60, Union Area 0

Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain West 17

Susquehanna Township 26, Huntingdon 21

Susquenita 28, Juniata 14

Tamaqua 42, Schuylkill Haven 0

Thomas Jefferson 36, Belle Vernon 14

Titusville 14, Cochranton 0

Troy 20, Sayre Area 7

Tussey Mountain 45, Mount Union 7

Twin Valley 51, Fleetwood 14

Tyrone 44, Bishop Carroll 7

USO 18, Westinghouse 14

Upper Dauphin 74, Millersburg 56

Upper St. Clair 28, Baldwin 21

Valley View 26, West Scranton 7

Wallenpaupack 24, Delaware Valley 13

Washington 58, Summit Academy 0

Waynesboro 21, Gettysburg 16

Wellsboro 33, Montgomery 7

West Allegheny 36, Bethel Park 35, OT

West Greene 41, Chartiers-Houston 7

West Lawn Wilson 33, Spring-Ford 22

West Middlesex 41, Maplewood 27

West Mifflin 47, Trinity 0

West Perry 56, Camp Hill 16

West Philadelphia 14, South Philadelphia 0

Western Wayne 13, Honesdale 7

Williams Valley 47, Tri-Valley 21

Wilmington 66, Northwestern 19

Windber 18, Portage Area 7

Wyoming Area 55, Northwest Area 0

Wyoming Seminary 20, The Hill School 12

Wyoming Valley West 37, Crestwood 21

York 42, Cedar Crest 14

York Suburban 48, East Pennsboro 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbishop Carroll vs. Latin Charter, ppd.

Avon Grove vs. Unionville, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Gratz vs. Haverford School, ppd.

Great Valley vs. Academy Park, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Kingsman Academy, D.C. vs. Mercersburg Academy, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Ballou, D.C., ccd.

Penncrest vs. Strath Haven, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Pope John Paul II vs. Chichester, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Upper Darby vs. Conestoga, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Upper Moreland vs. Upper Perkiomen, ppd. to Sep 8th.

West Chester East vs. West Chester Rustin, ppd. to Sep 8th.

West Chester Henderson vs. Glen Mills, ppd. to Sep 8th.

