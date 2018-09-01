Frontier League

September 1, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington5440.574
Joliet5341.5641
Lake Erie4847.505
Schaumburg4450.46810
Traverse City4351.45711
Windy City4253.44212½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City5044.532
Evansville5044.532
Florence4945.5211
Southern Illinois4846.5112
Normal4746.505
Gateway3758.38913½

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City 9, Traverse City 2

Lake Erie 11, Washington 4

River City 8, Florence 0

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 4

Evansville 8, Normal 3

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

