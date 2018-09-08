Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks hold on for 5-3 win over Braves

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 33rd home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks took an early lead and held off the Atlanta Braves 5-3 Friday night in a matchup of slumping playoff contenders.

The NL East-leading Braves lost for the fourth time in five games and had their edge over Philadelphia cut to 2 1/3 games.

The Diamondbacks, who had lost five of six, moved within 1 ½ games of Colorado atop the NL West.

Johan Camargo homered, doubled twice and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta made a sliding catch on Camargo’s shallow flyball for the final out, emphatically pumping his fist to celebrate.

Goldschmidt homered for the ninth time in 27 games, sending an opposite-field drive to right for a solo shot in the first. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with three walks.

Daniel Descalso’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third inning that put Arizona ahead 4-1.

Patrick Corbin (11-5) gave up one run and four hits in six innings, striking out nine. Brad Boxberger got two outs for his 32nd save

Braves starter Kevin Gausman (9-10) lasted 4 2-3 innings. He was charged with four runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.