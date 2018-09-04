The Health Department gives tips on how to stay cool during the heatwave

ZANESVILLE,Ohio– Southeast Ohio is ending the summer just like it started – hot, humid and with a heat wave.

Dr. Butterfield from the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department said it could be dangerous to be outside in this heat and your symptoms shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“You can suffer from heat exhaustion or worse, a heat stroke,” explained Dr. Butterfield. “Heat stroke occurs when the sweating stops and you can become confused, you get extreme weakness and people can pass out.”

Dr. Butterfield said adults over age 65 or children under 5 are the most susceptible to heat illnesses. He also said animals can be even more prone to overheating than people. If you feel like you’re overheating, get out of the sun and find shade.

“Obviously, stay out of the heat, stay in the air conditioning, wear light colored clothing, stay very well hydrated, drink much more water than you normally would,” said Dr. Butterfield.

Dr. Butterfield recommends planning your outdoor activities for the morning or evening – not in the middle of the day. He said to call 911 if you think you or someone else is having a heatstroke.