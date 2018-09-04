Heat forces school closures, early dismissals across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The late summer heat wave has forced several schools in Ohio to close or schedule early dismissals.

Columbus city schools announced schools would close about two hours early Tuesday because of “persistent high temperatures and humidity.” The forecast called for temperatures of 91 in central Ohio.

The district, the state’s largest with about 51,000 students, also held early dismissal twice last week.

Akron Public Schools announced several schools without air conditioning would be closed Tuesday with temperatures expected to hit 92.

Cleveland city schools said they would close 18 buildings Tuesday, while Finneytown Local Schools in southwest Ohio also announced closings because of the heat.

Forecasts show temperatures beginning to drop on Thursday.