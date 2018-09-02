Hertha inflicts 2nd straight loss on Schalke in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Schalke’s poor start to the new Bundesliga season continued Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat against Hertha Berlin.

Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein produced a brilliant save in injury time to deny Mark Uth an equalizer and help preserve his team’s second win from two games.

Schalke, which finished second last season, now has two defeats from two after losing its opening game to Wolfsburg. It had players sent off in both games, with Yevhen Konoplyanka dismissed in injury time after Jarstein’s save for hauling down Hertha substitute Dennis Jastrzembski as the last man.

Ondrej Duda, who got Hertha’s opening goal in the first half, sealed the win from the resulting free kick, firing the ball inside the top left corner.

Earlier, promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf earned its first point on its return to the league with a 1-1 draw at Leipzig.

Naldo should have given Schalke an early lead but shot straight at Jarstein when he only had the goalkeeper to beat.

The video assistant referee gave the home side another chance, however, pointing out that Marko Grujic had handled the cross before it reached Naldo. Daniel Caligiuri took responsibility from the spot but sent his penalty against the left post.

Duda then fired the visitors ahead with a deflected shot after Javairo Dilrosun beat Weston McKennie to set him up.

Sebastian Rudy started but failed to shine on his Schalke debut after his switch from Bayern Munich and was taken off early in the second half.

“It was very hard. It didn’t work out as planned, but hopefully it will be better in two weeks,” Germany midfielder Rudy said.

In Leipzig, it could have been worse for the home side after Matthias Zimmermann fired Fortuna ahead early in the second half.

Jean-Kevin Augustin equalized despite more chances for the visitors.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who is coaching the side this season before Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann takes over, said afterward that the club had two winter signings lined up to reinforce the squad.

“The players have signed. However, we won’t announce the actual transfers yet. That’s what was agreed with the other clubs,” Rangnick said.

News agency dpa reported the players could be Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara and United States midfielder Tyler Adams from sister clubs Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, respectively.

