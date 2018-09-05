Highway Patrol: Fewer Fatal Crashes for Labor Day Holiday

The Highway Patrol says there were fewer fatal crashes during the Labor Day Holiday. Troopers say 13 fewer people died on Ohio roadways. There were 11 fatal crashes which claimed 11 lives which is a decrease from 2017 when 22 fatal crashes killed 24 people. Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least two fatalities. Additionally, four motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet and one motorist was not wearing a safety belt. Trooper’s arrested 894 drivers for OVI and issued 7,151 safety belt citations, both increases over 2017. They also made 509 drug arrests and 164 felony apprehensions. A total of 35,019 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 17,486 non-enforcement stops.